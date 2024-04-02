Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $92.09 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

