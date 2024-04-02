Ordinals Price Tops $57.51 on Top Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $315.04 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $57.51 or 0.00088739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 59.33773479 USD and is down -11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $348,118,584.49 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

