ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. 13,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX has a 52 week low of $81.05 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

