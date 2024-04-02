Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6 %
QCOM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,222. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
