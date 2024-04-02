Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 374 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.90. 932,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.