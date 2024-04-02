Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 471,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,611. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

