Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $624,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.00. 529,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average of $252.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.