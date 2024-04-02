Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.19.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

