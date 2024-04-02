Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $177.18. 401,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.34. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

