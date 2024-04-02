Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,459. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

