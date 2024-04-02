Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

DHI stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.87. The company had a trading volume of 751,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,061. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

