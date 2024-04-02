Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,572 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.