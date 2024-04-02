Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,977. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $402.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

