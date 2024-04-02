Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. 2,376,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

