Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 13,683 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 950,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.