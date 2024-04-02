Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,237 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,284. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

