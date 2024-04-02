Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

