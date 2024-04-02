OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.25

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $977.73 million during the quarter. OSRAM Licht had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 45.19%.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

