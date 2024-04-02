Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $45,976.96 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,416.00.

Shares of OUST stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 3,168,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ouster by 543.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

