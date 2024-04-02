Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $45,976.96 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,416.00.

Ouster Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OUST stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 3,168,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ouster by 543.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

