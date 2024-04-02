Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

