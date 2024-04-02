Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Decreased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $56,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,326,172 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

