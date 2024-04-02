Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAFG opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

