Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 316104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $528.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,156 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

