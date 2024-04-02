Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $22.17. 20,454,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 70,507,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

