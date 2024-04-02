Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 67,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $19,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $310.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.61. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $48,192.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,819.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.