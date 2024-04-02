Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,947 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

