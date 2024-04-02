Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.96 and a 200 day moving average of $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

