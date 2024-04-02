Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $719,000 in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 172.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

CZA opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $101.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

