Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $56.27.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

