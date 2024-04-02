Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $452.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

