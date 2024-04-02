Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $491.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

