Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,722 shares of company stock worth $249,479,433 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $302.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

