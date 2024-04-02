Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $577.73 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

