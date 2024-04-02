Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

