Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

