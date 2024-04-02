Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

VGIT opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

