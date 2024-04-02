Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $169,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 336.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,925 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

