Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,586 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
