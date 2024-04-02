Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

