Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $325.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 28.65 ($0.36), with a volume of 7918122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60 ($0.33).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Pantheon Resources Trading Up 7.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($258,467.93). 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
