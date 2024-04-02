Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 507 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $255.58. 208,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,429. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

