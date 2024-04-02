Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 91 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $21.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,791.64. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,719.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,578.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,319.05 and a twelve month high of $1,849.99.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

