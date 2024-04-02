Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.14. 229,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,063. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

