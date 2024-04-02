Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 11,843 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. 704,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,621. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

