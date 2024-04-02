Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 750 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. 88,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,169. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

