Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,087.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 525,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

