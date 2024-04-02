Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.03. 788,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,813. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

