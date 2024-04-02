Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $12.26 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $159.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,551. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $296.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

