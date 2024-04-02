Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. 7,186,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

