Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.14. The company had a trading volume of 229,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,063. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

